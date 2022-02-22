IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,556. The company has a market cap of $581.06 million, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,415 shares of company stock worth $8,040,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

