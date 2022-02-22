Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

