Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,050 shares of company stock valued at $40,691,473. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. 7,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,171. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

