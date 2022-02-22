Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 2,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,650. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

