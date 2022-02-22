Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

