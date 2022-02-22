Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $115.66.

