Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 3,087,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

