IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 6,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

