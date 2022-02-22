iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $77,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. 28,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

