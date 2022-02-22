iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $124.59 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

