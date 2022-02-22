iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 253,444 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $599,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

