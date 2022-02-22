iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after buying an additional 310,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

