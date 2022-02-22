iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

