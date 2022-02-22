iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,944. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.