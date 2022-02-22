iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

