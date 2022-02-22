iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

