iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 156.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
IVV stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.05. 564,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.