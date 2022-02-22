iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.42% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

