iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.97. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

