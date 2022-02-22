iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.

