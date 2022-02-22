Isiklar Coin Price Up 22.9% This Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $536,051.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00036051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00107529 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

