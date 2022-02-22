J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $309.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $609,405. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $159.79. 71,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.15. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

