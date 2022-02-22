J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 755,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.