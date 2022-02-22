Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

