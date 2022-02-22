Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 146,763 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.78% of CarMax worth $576,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

