Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $388.50 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,182,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.58% of Elanco Animal Health worth $388,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

