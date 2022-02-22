Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $519.84 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.22% of Hasbro worth $519,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.