Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 138,582 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,688,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.79% of W. R. Berkley worth $489,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $272,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 34.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 260.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

