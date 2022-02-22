Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CSL Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CSL in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get CSL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $95.24 on Monday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.