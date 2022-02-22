Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

