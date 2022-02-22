Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

