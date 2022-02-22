Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infineon Technologies AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

IFNNY stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

