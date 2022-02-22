John R. Rutherford Buys 15,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,111,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.