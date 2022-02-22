Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.93.

JCI traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,850. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

