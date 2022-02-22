Johnson & Johnson Purchases Shares of 66,951 Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Catalyst Biosciences makes up about 0.0% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned about 0.21% of Catalyst Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of CBIO opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

