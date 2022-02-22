JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of JST stock opened at €42.70 ($48.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €41.90 ($47.61) and a twelve month high of €57.80 ($65.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.58.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

