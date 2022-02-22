JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €48.70 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €48.70 ($55.34) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €58.84 ($66.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

