JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $31.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.97 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

