JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

