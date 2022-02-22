Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

