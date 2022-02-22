Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

