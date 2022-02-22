Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
