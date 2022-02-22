KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

