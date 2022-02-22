KBR (NYSE:KBR) Trading 5.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $45.88. 21,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,122,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

