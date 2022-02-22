Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,500 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 191.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 242.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

