Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RFP. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

