Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

TSLA stock opened at $833.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $978.26 and a 200 day moving average of $919.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,789,488 shares of company stock worth $1,769,650,197. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

