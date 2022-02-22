Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

