Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 257,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

