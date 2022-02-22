Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.