Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

